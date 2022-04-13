Wellness experts give their top tips for working from home pain-free

During the pandemic many of us found ourselves working in a new world - from home more often or for the first time.

We’ve adapted to new ways of working but research shows we’re falling into bad habits – not moving enough and using unsuitable chairs and makeshift desks.

To understand how to work from home in a healthy way, we enlisted the help of Dr. Arti Dhar, GSK Consumer Healthcare’s Principal Scientist and physiotherapist Dr. Anna Lowe of Sheffield Hallam University.

They explain some of the issues people are experiencing and help two of our employees make easy lifestyle changes.