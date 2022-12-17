Red panda predicts who will lift World Cup trophy in Qatar this weekend

A red panda in Thailand has predicted who will win the World Cup final this weekend (18 December), as France prepare to face off against Argentina.

Nong Tiger the panda, who lives at a zoo in Chiang Mai, was given two identical bowls of snacks, each represented with the flag of one of the countries in the football final.

However, based on his prediction, it looks like Les Bleus could return to Europe triumphant.

