X CEO defends Elon Musk’s expletive-ridden rant after advertisers stop spending

The CEO of X defended Elon Musk after he embarked on an expletive-ridden rant about advertisers halting spending on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Last year, after the platform’s owner was accused of antisemitism, a number of X’s biggest advertisers pulled their marketing from the platform - prompting Mr Musk to tell them to “go f*** yourselves”.

“I might have said it a different way, but the frustration was clear. We’re not going to change our core values and the conviction to our mission in exchange for profits,” Linda Yaccarino said.