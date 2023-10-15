Zoo animals surprised with spooky Halloween treats

The animals at Point Defiance Zoo in Tacoma, Washington were surprised with some Halloween treats.

From walruses to polar bears, these animals had fun playing with — and eating — bright orange pumpkin-themed enrichments. Some of them even got whole pumpkins to roll around their enclosures.

The occasion? Fall-themed "Zoo Boo" weekend, which happens every year.

The two-day event invited visitors to dress up and get in to the Halloween spirit with some furry friends. They even had underwater pumpkin carving performed by divers in the aquarium.