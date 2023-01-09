World’s oldest zoo breeds luminous jellyfish in European first

Schoenbrunn Zoo, the oldest zoo in the world, has become the first in Europe to successfully breed luminous jellyfish.

Experts at the Zoo in Viennna, Austria, have welcomed two species - sea nettle jellyfish (Palagia panopyra) and comb jellies (Bolinopsis mikado) - both of which produce light when a substance named luciferin reacts with oxygen.

The jellies' luminosity helps them to attract food such as plankton.

Schoenbrun has one of the largest jellyfish farms in the world, with more than 70 different species.

