The highs, the lows and everything in between: Look back at 2022 in video

As 2022 comes to a close, The Independent takes a look back on some of the most pivotal moments of the year on video.

This year was hugely significant across everything from politics, the royal family, sports, to climate.

2022 began with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has continued into December.

In May, the Sue Gray report into lockdown-breaking parties in and around Downing Street was released, sparking months of chaos within the Conservative Party that included Boris Johnson’s resignation.

Just a few months later, the UK entered a ten-day mourning period when Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96.

