UK’s ‘tough’ problems will not go away in 2023, says Sunak in new year message

Rishi Sunak has warned that the UK’s problems will not “go away” in 2023 after a “tough” 12 months, as he delivered his new year message.

After a turbulent year in British politics, the prime minister addressed the public and promised that the “very best of Britain” will be on display in the coming months as the country continues to support Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Mr Sunak also looked ahead to King Charles III’s coronation on 6 May and predicted the crowning would bring the country together.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.