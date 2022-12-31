Nicola Sturgeon focuses on cost of living crisis in new year message to Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon has promised her government “will keep doing everything we can” for the most vulnerable people in the country in response to the cost-of-living crisis.

In a new year message to the people of Scotland, the first minister said she would make tackling poverty the priority.

She also stressed that, despite challenges being faced by people across the UK, there was still “much to look forward to in the year ahead”.

“As we look ahead to 2023, I promise you, the Scottish government will keep doing everything we can for those who need it most,” Ms Sturgeon said.

