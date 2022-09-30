AOC rebukes anti-trans rant from Republican lawmaker at abortion rights hearing

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez challenged a Republican lawmaker’s attempt to undermine the idea that transgender people can become pregnant during a congressional hearing on Thursday.

“The same folks who tell us that Covid is just a flu, that climate change isn’t real, that January 6 was nothing but a tourist visit, are now trying to tell us that transgender people aren’t real,” the Democratic representative said.

AOC made her comments after Andrew Clyde asked a physician on the witness panel a series of transphobic questions and repeatedly interrupted his answers.

