Texas woman denied abortion tells senators she ‘nearly died on their watch’

A woman suing the state of Texas after being denied an abortion told lawmakers on Wednesday (26 April) that she “nearly died on their watch”.

During a hearing on the impact of the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v Wade, Amanda Zurawski addressed senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, telling them her “horrific” experience was a result of policies they support.

She had previously explained how she was denied abortion care after she had pregnancy complications and only received an emergency abortion after her condition worsened and she went into septic shock.

“I wanted to address my senators Cruz and Cornyn, neither of whom regrettably are in the room right now, but I would like for them to know what happened to me,” Ms Zurawski said.

“I nearly died on their watch, and furthermore, as a result of what happened to me, I may have been robbed of the opportunity to have children in the future.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.