Afghan women turn to secret online coding courses to beat Taliban education ban

Women in Afghanistan are turning to secret online coding courses after their access to education was cut off following the Taliban’s return to power in 2021.

Murtaza Jafari, an Afghan migrant who now lives in Greece, has been providing courses in coding to Afghani women since last December as a way to “give back to the community”.

Jafari, who now teaches 28 women, told Associated Press: “I think this is the least that I can offer from my side as an Afghan citizen.” Alongside lessons in coding, he also helps his pupils find online internships and jobs using their newly acquired skills.

One student, a 24-year-old named Sodaba, described the course as “the only way for me to get my dreams.”