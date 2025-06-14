Watch as the CEO of Air India says the airline is “completing precautionary safety checks on Boeing 787 aircraft as directed by our regulator, the DGCA.” (14 June)

Campbell Wilson also announced that Air India is in the process of “reuniting next of kin with their loved ones and personal effects.”

All passengers but one on the flight to the UK died — 241 out of 242 — when it crashed in a huge fireball moments after takeoff in India’s western city of Ahmedabad.