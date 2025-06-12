Air India crash survivor’s family ‘in shock’ after ‘miraculous’ escape

The family of Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the Air India crash, has said it was a “miracle” that he survived the doomed flight which saw the other 241 passengers onboard perish.

Nayan Kumar Ramesh, Vishwash’s brother, said his sibling called their father seconds after the crash, telling the family that he was unsure how he escaped.

Vishwash also enquired about his younger brother Ajay, with whom he had been traveling back from Ahmedabad.

Speaking to Sky News outside his Leicestershire home on Thursday (12 June), Nayan said: “It’s a miracle he survived but what about the other miracle for my other brother?”.

He said that his family is in a state of shock and the incident has made him “scared to even sit in a plane”.