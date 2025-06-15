Passenger on Air India plane shares video of ‘nothing working’ hours before crash

A passenger who claims to have taken a previous flight on an Air India aircraft immediately prior to it crashing in Ahmedabad, India, on Thursday (June 12), has posted footage of “nothing working” onboard on the plane.

Air India flight 171 to London crashed shortly after take-off, killing all but one passenger, departing at 1:39 p.m. local time.

In a post on X, Akash Vasta has claimed he flew on the same Boeing 787 aircraft two hours earlier.

“Nothing is working, nothing, not even the light is working,” he says in a video showing failed air conditioning and entertainment systems.

A boarding pass he posted shows details aircraft’s penultimate flight - AI423 from Delhi to Ahmedabad at 9:50 a.m. on June 12, 2025.

India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau are investigating the crash. The cause remains unknown.