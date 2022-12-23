Strikes: Simon Calder reports from Gatwick Airport amid Border Force mass walkout

Fears of long queues at airports on the first day of a Border Force strike proved unfounded, travel correspondent Simon Calder reports from Gatwick.

Around 1,000 members of the PCS union walked out on 23 December, marking the beginning of eight days of strike action at UK airports and the Port of Newhaven.

Easyjet, the biggest airline at Gatwick, previously warned of two-hour waits, but passengers at the airport reported that Friday had been smooth sailing so far.

