Mammoth discovery: Couple find huge bone on hike in Alaska

A couple in western Alaska made an astonishing discovery after a mammoth bone surfaced following a major storm in September.

Joseph and Andrea Nassuk from Elim were on a hike when they discovered the ancient bone, the remains of an animal that has been extinct for around 4,000 years.

The storm was the remnants of Category 1 storm Typhoon Merbok, which had peak wind gusts of 155km/h (96mph).

“As I was lifting it up out of the mud, I thought to myself ‘It’s kind of heavy’,” Andrea said.

