CCTV appears to show Alexei Navalny’s body being transported in midnight convoy

CCTV cameras appear to show a Russian convoy transporting Alexei Navalny’s body from prison to a morgue.

The camera footage filmed overnight on 16 and 17 February, the same day as Navalny's death, has been released by the Russian media outlet.

Cameras show the convoy crossing the Ob River south of Labytnangi, which is the only road between the Kharp prison and the Salekhard morgue, where it's reported the politician's body is being held.

Mr Navalny's mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, and his lawyers say they have been denied entry to the morgue to see his body.