Injured jaguar found at sea hitches ride on police boat

Brazilian military police rescued a jaguar struggling in the Rio Negro, a major Amazon tributary.

Video shows the exhausted animal swimming toward a police boat, where officers pushed out a makeshift flotation device. The jaguar held on and was guided to shore on October 1, 2025.

Local reports state that the animal was taken to a veterinary clinic, where examinations revealed multiple gunshot wounds, broken teeth, and over 30 lead fragments embedded in its skull and neck.

The animal remains under care and authorities have opened an investigation.