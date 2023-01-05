Amazon to fire more than 18,000 employees in mass layoff

Amazon has become the latest tech company to announce mass layoffs in a series of job cuts across the industry.

The company will let more than 18,000 go in a move blamed on economic uncertainty and recent rapid hiring.

In the US, Amazon is the second biggest employer of workers after Walmart.

It has not yet been announced in which countries the layoffs will impact - but it is reported that Europe will be one of the most affected regions.

