Former BBC presenter and Spectator editor, Andrew Neil, has launched the new television news channel GB News with a pledge to fight the other established channels. It is the first new news channel to be launched in the UK in 24 years and it has plucked some big names from rival networks and publications, including Simon McCoy, Dan Wooton, and Colin Brazier. Andrew Niel claims the network will not be ‘yet another echo chamber for the metropolitan mindset’. It launched tonight at 8pm.