Watch: Former detective drops cocaine stolen from police store outside school

Former detective constable Andrew Talbot has been jailed for 19 years after being spotted on CCTV cameras stealing over 4kg of cocaine from police stores and selling it on to criminals.

Mr Talbot, 54, formerly worked for Greater Manchester Police, is thought to have recouped over £400,000 worth of drugs and searched police systems for accomplices to sell it to.

He was eventually caught when CCTV saw a bag of cocaine drop from his pocket outside his daughter’s school.

Mr Talbot has been jailed for 19 years.