Andrew Tate shouts ‘you will find out the truth soon’ as he leaves Romania court

Andrew Tate, the divisive influencer who is detained in Romania on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, appeared at a court in Bucharest on Wednesday to appeal against a second 30-day extension of his detention.

The British-US citizen, who has nearly 5 million followers on Twitter, arrived handcuffed to his brother Tristan, who is held in the same case.

As he was taken into a police van, Tate shouted towards those waiting outside.

“Ask them for evidence and they will give you none because it doesn’t exist. You’ll find out the truth of this case soon,” he said.

Sign up for our newsletters.