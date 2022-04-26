Nicola Sturgeon says men have to take responsibility to fix misogyny in politics

It is up to men to make politics better for women by ending misogynistic behaviour, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Scotland's first minister made the comments in the wake of controversy sparked by a story in the Mail on Sunday newspaper, in which anonymous Tory MPs accused Angela Rayner of attempting to distract Boris Johnson by crossing and uncrossing her legs.

The report, which has been condemned across the political spectrum, resulted in calls from Sir Keir Starmer to end the “misogynistic culture” at Westminster.

