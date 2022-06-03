Ann Limb, the first female and openly gay person to be chair of the Scout association, has been awarded a Damehood.

Dame Limb held the position from 2015 to 2021.

Discussing the honour, Dame Limb said it was "humbling" to be recognised and hoped her damehood would inspire others in the LGBT+ community.

"I hope I have done [the Scout association] proud, I must say it's a great movement," Dame Limb said.

