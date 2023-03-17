Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold dies aged 62 following breast cancer battle

Ann Summers founder Jacqueline Gold CBE has died at the age of 62 after seven years of treatment for breast cancer, her family has said.

The businesswoman passed away on the evening of Thursday, 16 March.

In a statement, Ms Gold's sister Vanessa said: “In life she was a trailblazer, a visionary, and the most incredible woman, all of which makes this news that much harder to bear."

Ms Gold was made an CBE in the 2016 New Year Honours for services to entrepreneurship, women in business and social enterprise.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.