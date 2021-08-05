Thousands of protesters have filled the streets of Beirut marking the one-year anniversary of the deadly port explosion.

More than 200 people were killed, 7,000 injured and 300,000 displaced by last year's blast.

Swathes of the capital city were destroyed and remain unchanged since the explosion.

Yesterday, thousands of Lebanese mourners and protesters gathered to mark the anniversary before taking to the streets of Beirut to demand justice and regime change.

As the night drew on, security forces fired tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets into the crowds that had marched on parliament wielding photos of the dead.