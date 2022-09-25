Anti-mobilisation protestors in Russia shout 'we are not meat'

Protests are continuing in Moscow, Russia, over Vladimir Putin’s plans to send reservists to fight in Ukraine.

“We are not meat, we are not cannon fodder”, one woman shouted as she was dragged away by police for contesting the motion.

Russian media has been reporting up to 300,000 reservists are being called up, however, it’s thought the number is actually closer to one million, sparking a wave of people leaving the country while they still can.

