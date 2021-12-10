This is the bizarre moment a woman sang an anti-vax version of Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas at the San Diego Board of Commissioners.

The woman, who is identified as “Bridgette”, urged the board to “end this emergency” before breaking into a song that protests about the “useless masks”.

The woman sang: “I just want my freedom now, the Constitution will show us how. Make my dreams come true. Baby, end the emergency. Let’s have a happy holiday, everybody.”

