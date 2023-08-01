US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered a speech at the launch of the Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy.

Speaking from the Dean Acheson Auditorium at the Department of State, Blinken’s speech marks the opening of a new bureau, the Global Health Security and Diplomacy

Pledged in 2022, this bureau will build on President Biden’s campaign commitment to prioritise global health security and diplomacy at the Department of State.

According to the US Department of State, the bureau's goal is to ensure the Department is best positioned to advance U.S. interests in health security.

The Global Health Security and Diplomacy Bureau's responsibilities will include preventing, detecting, responding to, and controlling infectious diseases – not just COVID-19 and HIV/AIDS – but also other current and future health threats.