Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticised several US states for their role in perpetuating gun violence in New York City.

The congresswoman, who is the representative for New York's 14th district, said that the 'iron pipeline' of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ohio were responsible for 70% of likely illegal trafficked guns found in New York City.

"Mothers we have to comfort are losing children due to the guns and the carnage and the lawlessness unleashed by those states," AOC said.

