Hong Kong police arrested five executives of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper during an early morning raid on Thursday under a controversial national security law introduced by Beijing last year.

Authorities were filmed leading editor-in-chief Ryan Law out of a building. Chief executive officer Cheung Kim-hung, chief operating officer Chow Tat-kuen, deputy chief editor Chan Puiman and chief executive editor Cheung Chi-wai were also arrested.

The newspaper’s headquarters was surrounded by police, who searched through journalists’ notebooks and computers.

The paper’s ownerJimmy Lai, an outspoken figure in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, is already in jail serving several prison terms after being arrested in December.