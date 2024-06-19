A team of experts at George Washington's Mount Vernon estate has uncovered 35 glass bottles from the 18th century in the mansion cellar.

The discovery was made within five storage pits located in the Mansion cellar, shedding new light on the culinary practices of the era.

Of these, 29 remain intact with perfectly preserved fruits, likely cherries, gooseberries, or currants.

The fruits were refrigerated and are awaiting scientific analysis.

This discovery offers a glimpse into domestic life at Mount Vernon and presents an opportunity to explore 18th-century food preservation techniques, contributing valuable knowledge to early American history and heritage.