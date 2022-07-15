Archie Battersbee’s mother gets emotional after decision not to continue treatment

The mother of Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy who suffered a “catastropic” brain injury three months ago, has said that she will keep fighting after a court ruled that his life support can end.

Hollie Dance made an emotional statement outside court, vowing to “never stop loving” her son.

“I think it’s shameful, I think it’s disgusting... you take your child to a hospital and you believe everything that these doctors say,” Ms Dance said.

“If he’s going to pass he’ll pass, but give him time.”

