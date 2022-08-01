Archie Battersbee’s parents condemn decision to allow withdrawal of life support

Archie Battersbee’s parents have condemned the decision by the Court of Appeal to allow their son’s life support to be terminated on Tuesday, 2 August.

On Monday, 1 August, the court rejected a last-minute bid by the 12-year-old’s family to postpone the withdrawal of treatment.

“I’ve got my son’s best interests at heart... Archie’s best interests would be to allow that child time to recover. We made a promise to Archie, we’ll fight to the end... to let him down now it’s not an option,” Archie’s mother Hollie Dance said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.