Argentina's vice president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner survived an assassination attempt when a man pointed a gun at her head.

The attacker aimed a pistol at the politician's head while she approached a car during a public engagement on Thursday evening (1 September), before quickly being tackled by security.

Argentinian president Alberto Fernandez said the man fired and pulled the trigger but "for some reason yet to be confirmed, the gun did not fire.”

A suspect was arrested and identified as a 35-year-old man of Brazilian origin.

