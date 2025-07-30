This is the moment an Arkansas state trooper arrested a woman who ignored a red light as she rushed her dying dog to the vet.

The unnamed woman’s dog had reportedly been hit by a car on July 14. In dashcam footage from Trooper Holly Romero, the woman can be seen speeding through an intersection.

The trooper pursued the vehicle along the highway until they stopped in front of a veterinarian’s office.

Romero struggles to arrest the woman while she explains the perilous state of her canine.

“You’re going to cut off traffic because your dog is dying?” Romero asks as she cuffs the woman.

The video has since gone viral with many people expressing outrage at the trooper’s actions. A petition on change.org has over 30,000 signatures to investigate and fire Romero.