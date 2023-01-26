Asda staff facing risk of 300 job cuts in major operations shakeup

Asda has announced a major shake-up of store operations that could see 300 jobs lost and reduced pay for thousands.

The supermarket chain is proposing moving overnight restocking shifts at certain stores to daytime hours.

It would be implemented at 184 stores and put 211 night shift manager roles at risk.

A move from nighttime to daytime shifts for workers will also see a cut in pay, moving away from the unsociable hours premium.

Seven in-store pharmacies will also be shut, resulting in more job losses.

