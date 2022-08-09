Ashton Kutcher reveals autoimmune disorder diagnosis

Ashton Kutcher has said that he was diagnosed with vasculitis two years ago, an autoimmune disease that meant he lost the ability to see, hear, and walk.

Vasculitis is an inflammation of the blood vessels, and the cause is often unknown.

Access Hollywood obtained a clip of the actor talking about the diagnosis on an upcoming episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.

“[It] knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium... It took me a year to build it all back up,” Kutcher said.

