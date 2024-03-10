Celebrity chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall clashed with the health secretary over what he says is the government’s failure to tackle the obesity crisis.

Victoria Atkins was tackled by Mr Fearnley-Whittingstall during a live discussion on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on March 10.

The chef accused ministers of doing “next to nothing” to tackle obesity in England.

Fearnley-Whittingstall told the health secretary: “Treating obesity is the single biggest cost to the NHS.

"[There are] a raft of policies of levers that you could be pulling to address the obesity crisis. You’re not pulling any of them. You’ve done next to nothing to help ailing, struggling, sick citizens of the UK find healthier food.”