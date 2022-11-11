Criminal gang use digger to rip cash machines from wall of Tesco, stealing £200,000

CCTV footage captured a criminal group using a digger to rip two cash machines from the wall of a Tesco Extra in Kent, stealing over £200,000.

The digger’s bear claw can be seen smashing apart the building that houses the cash machines, before dragging the money away.

Around £40,000 of damage was caused during the incident, according to Kent Police.

Two members of the group - who caused huge damage to businesses around the region during a string of similar ATM thefts - have since been jailed for a total of more than 16 years.

