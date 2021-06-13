David Attenborough told G7 leaders that they face some of the most important decisions in human history as he called for stronger action on the climate crisis.

The environmentalist addressed leaders gathered in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, on the final day of the summit as they set out plans to reverse biodiversity loss and to fund infrastructure development around the world.

“We know in detail what is happening to our planet, and we know many of the things we need to do during this decade,” Attenborough told G7 leaders in a recorded video address.