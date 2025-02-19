More than 150 false killer whales — a species of dolphin — lay on a remote beach in Australia's island state of Tasmania in a mass stranding event on Wednesday, 19 February.

The Marine Conservation Program of the Tasmanian Government said they are assessing the situation to plan an appropriate response, reminding the public it is an offence to interfere with a carcass.

Of the 157 beached dolphins, only 90 appeared to still be alive, according to department liaison officer Brendon Clark. A few hours earlier, the department had said 136 had survived.

Authorities are yet to determine if any of the dolphins could be refloated from the exposed surf beach, Clark said.