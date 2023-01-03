A friend of the pilot killed in a mid-air helicopter crash on Australia’s Gold Coast was “gutted” to learn about his death.

Four people, including two UK citizens, were killed in the incident in Main Beach.

“Gutted, but what’s keeping me through is telling you guys about his legacy,” Ritchie Gregg said, after recalling that his messages to his friend weren’t delivering.

He also described pilot Ashley Jenkinson as a “silent hero” and described how he helped the community fight bushfires.

