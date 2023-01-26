Australia: Indigenous protesters rally for abolition of 'Invasion Day'

Thousands of people took part in protests in Australia today, 26 January, as the country marked its national day.

Demonstrators took to the streets to rally in support of Indigenous people, many of whom describe Australia Day - the anniversary of the day a British fleet sailed into Sydney Harbour - as “Invasion Day”.

Though prime minister Anthony Albanese called the day a “difficult day” for Indigenous Australians, he said there were no plans to change the holiday’s date.

