Australia: Priest in disbelief after three dead in suspected mushroom poisoning

A local priest has expressed her disbelief at the suspected mushroom poisonings which led to the deaths of three people and the serious illness of a fourth in Victoria, Australia.

Heather Wilkinson, her sister Gail Patterson, and Patterson’s husband Don Patterson died after eating toxic mushrooms during a lunch in Leongatha on 29 July.

Reverend Ian Wilkinson is awaiting a liver transplant

Korumburra Anglican minister Fran Grimes told 9 News that the community has been “rattled” and locals are “numb and disbelieving.”

“They just can’t believe that it’s actually happened,” she added.