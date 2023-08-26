Artificial intelligence is being used to train staff in what is thought to be a UK first for the social care sector amid hopes it could help speedily tackle workforce shortages.

An avatar – digital representation – of a real-life trainer is being piloted to welcome new staff in multiple languages and teach them various skills including spotting signs of stroke.

Social care provider and healthtech company Cera said the avatars could train approximately 20,000 new carers a year if rolled out nationally, with its founder describing it as “an exciting and pioneering development”.