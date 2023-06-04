Independent TV
Wreckage of bus removed from verge after deadly crash kills one and injures 14
The wreckage of a bus was removed from a verge in Itay after a deadly crash that killed one and left 14 injured.
The bus collided with a number of cars and fell down a bank in the province of Avellino, Italy, on June 4.
Footage posted by Italy’s firefighting and emergency services provides a scene after the crash.
The agency said the collision involved a coach bus with 38 people on board and five cars.
The victim was reported to have been found in one of the cars.
