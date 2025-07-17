The Texas San Antonio Zoo recorded the vocal progression of three of their new baby cockatoos over a few months, and it went viral on social media.

Zoo officials revealed that all three birds are baby Black Palm Cockatoos, and staff decided to record the chicks' developing voices, which can resemble a high-pitched screeching noise, throughout four months starting in April and ending in July.

Then, in a hilarious post featuring the four clips on X on July 14th, 2025, the staff wrote the caption, "Any heavy metal bands looking for a vocalist?"

Commenters quickly pointed out not only how quickly these birds can grow but also that "birds are one of the few animals that are actually cuter as adults..".