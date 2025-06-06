Watch: Terrified passengers cling on as boat carrying 89 tourists sinks in Bali

Watch as a boat carrying 89 passengers capsized off the coast of Bali on Wednesday (4 June), with terrified tourists screaming as they tried to scramble to safety.

The 125-seater boat was struck by a large wave shortly after departing from Nusa Lembongan Island at 4.30pm local time, with water quickly filling up the cabin

Video footage shows panicked holidaymakers and locals breaking the ship’s windows to exit the vessel, with some jumping in the water while others escaped to nearby boats.

All passengers and crew were evacuated to safety by 6.30pm local time and no deaths or serious injuries were reported.