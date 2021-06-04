A BBC newsreader was spotted wearing shorts and deck shoes under his desk on Wednesday, on what was the hottest day of the year so far. As temperatures reached a scorching 28.3C in Northolt, West London, presenter Shaun Ley was seen with the shorts as the camera gave a wide shot of the studio. Eagle-eyed viewers soon took to Twitter to point out the late night news host’s attire, with one writing: “Is BBC news reader Shaun Ley keeping his cool by wearing shorts? And if so, were viewers meant to find out?”